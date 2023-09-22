Financial Connections Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,341,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,725.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,459 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $650,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,527,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,414,000 after buying an additional 2,459,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 98,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.37. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $46.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

