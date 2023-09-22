ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $7.80 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $7.80 million and $70.91 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008642 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020831 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00016560 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014548 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,632.04 or 1.00015012 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03910845 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $25.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

