Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $6.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Financial Connections Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIGI. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $81,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $72.41 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $77.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.68 and its 200-day moving average is $75.16.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

