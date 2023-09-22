Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 4.8% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,710 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,659,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 17,086.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,876,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,487,000 after buying an additional 1,865,805 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,427,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,810,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,147 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $33.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average is $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $34.54.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.