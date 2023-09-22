Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) is Financial Connections Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 283,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 5.8% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $8,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,151,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,443,000 after acquiring an additional 455,142 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,623.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,266,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,595 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,092,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,965,000 after purchasing an additional 330,830 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,777,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,917,000 after purchasing an additional 418,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after purchasing an additional 62,837 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $30.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

