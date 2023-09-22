Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 784 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cavco Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $261.00 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.91 and a 1 year high of $318.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.13 and a 200 day moving average of $285.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.76 by ($1.47). Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $475.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.90 million. Research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

