JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after buying an additional 3,684,443 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after buying an additional 3,612,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 601.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,544,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,377,000 after buying an additional 3,039,036 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.16. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.