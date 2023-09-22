Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Gladstone Land worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the first quarter valued at about $14,825,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,151,000 after buying an additional 198,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 491.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 195,400 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 681,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 156,259 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAND opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17. Gladstone Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.29, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0462 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -177.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

