Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Repligen by 120.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 108.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $161.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.28. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $134.64 and a 52 week high of $225.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.93 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,741 shares in the company, valued at $14,351,532.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on RGEN

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.