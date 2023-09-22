Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 40 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. MongoDB makes up 0.9% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MongoDB by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after purchasing an additional 897,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in MongoDB by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,174,000 after acquiring an additional 35,541 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Macquarie raised their price objective on MongoDB from $434.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $424.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.08.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total value of $209,898.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,548.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.11, for a total transaction of $1,628,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,214,765 shares in the company, valued at $494,542,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total transaction of $209,898.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,694 shares of company stock worth $41,820,161 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $333.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $382.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.28. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $439.00. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of -96.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

