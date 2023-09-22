Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 490 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk accounts for about 1.4% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 62,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 33.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 8.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.48.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $75.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 291.24, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.72. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $256,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,079,764.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $256,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 666,915 shares in the company, valued at $53,079,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,339.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,627 shares of company stock worth $12,574,058. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

