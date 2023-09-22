Meredith Wealth Planning Has $1.81 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Meredith Wealth Planning lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 41,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 446,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.81. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

