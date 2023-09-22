Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 7,415 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,415 shares during the period. Vertiv accounts for about 4.4% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vertiv worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 986.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 77.28 and a beta of 1.41. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $40.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VRT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,385,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,955,215 shares in the company, valued at $298,320,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,117,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,569,581. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.