Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 561,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $25,066,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of CubeSmart as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 461.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,901,000 after purchasing an additional 208,256 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CUBE. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

CubeSmart Price Performance

NYSE:CUBE opened at $38.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.95%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

