Copeland Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 38,289 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $27,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cognex during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of CGNX opened at $42.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.56. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Cognex had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $242.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cognex

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.