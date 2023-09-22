Xponance Inc. Sells 13,867 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,867 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,688,000,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $83.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.71 and a 200-day moving average of $81.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $23,136,481.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,286,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $23,136,481.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,286,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $26,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,534.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

