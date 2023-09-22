Xponance Inc. Sells 1,154 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 40.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 87.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $494.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.66. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $571.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $470.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.39.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. Humana’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.53.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

