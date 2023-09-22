Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Carlisle Companies worth $27,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 507.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $255.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $301.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.37.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.33.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $83,211.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

