Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Acquired by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,252,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.58% of Shoe Carnival worth $29,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

SCVL stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.10). Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $294.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

