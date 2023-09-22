Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,697 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $31,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BR opened at $183.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $189.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.49%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $12,845,794.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 120,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,398,009.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 2,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $362,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,124,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $12,845,794.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 120,018 shares in the company, valued at $21,398,009.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,035 shares of company stock worth $34,423,247 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

