Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Purchased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,378 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $36,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.2% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 4.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $116.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.36 and its 200-day moving average is $130.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $89.17 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 16.28%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CHDN. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHDN

About Churchill Downs

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.