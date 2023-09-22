Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 499,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,767 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $59,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 1.5 %

CPK opened at $107.41 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $105.01 and a one year high of $132.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $135.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.60 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 13.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Utilities

In other news, COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $231,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,950.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.