Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,103 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 295,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $45,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in UniFirst by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter valued at about $897,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 3.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on UniFirst in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

UniFirst Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $166.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.05. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.50 and a fifty-two week high of $205.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.83.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.50). UniFirst had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $576.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.79%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

