Copeland Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,571 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $51,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total value of $2,841,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,613,960.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total value of $2,841,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,613,960.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total value of $1,791,056.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,958.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,503 shares of company stock worth $10,634,666. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 1.0 %

RS opened at $262.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $168.24 and a twelve month high of $295.98. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.15 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.