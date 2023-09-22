Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 60,561 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,534,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,561 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 2.01% of Travel + Leisure worth $61,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $31,767.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $222,369.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $192,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,605 shares in the company, valued at $833,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $31,767.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,369.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of TNL opened at $36.73 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TNL. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

