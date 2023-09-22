Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Pool worth $39,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Pool by 126.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL opened at $346.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $423.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $364.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.59 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 29.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.70.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

