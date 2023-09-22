Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Acquired by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,049,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,984 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $69,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 73.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 20.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Perrigo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

PRGO opened at $32.68 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $41.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -259.52%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

