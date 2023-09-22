Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group accounts for about 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $71,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $79,758.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,195.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total transaction of $621,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,831 shares in the company, valued at $27,708,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $79,758.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,195.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,195 shares of company stock valued at $3,146,439 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.29.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $411.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $387.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.39. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.35 and a 1 year high of $428.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $295.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 22.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.69%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

