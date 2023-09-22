Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the quarter. Power Integrations accounts for 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.34% of Power Integrations worth $72,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POWI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 179.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth $90,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on POWI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Power Integrations Stock Down 2.4 %

POWI opened at $76.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.83. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.16 and a 52 week high of $99.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $123.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.77 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $299,141.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,913.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $299,141.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,913.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,514 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $464,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,473,564.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,956 shares of company stock worth $2,417,724. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

