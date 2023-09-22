Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Holdings Lifted by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 853,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares during the quarter. Brunswick accounts for 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $73,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 9.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $93.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

