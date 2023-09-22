Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $75.17 Million Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Littelfuse comprises about 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Littelfuse worth $75,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $59,907,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,164,000 after purchasing an additional 243,843 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,817,000 after buying an additional 155,341 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 775.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 128,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,500,000 after buying an additional 114,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after buying an additional 100,168 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Littelfuse Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $246.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.49. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.19 and a twelve month high of $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.83 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

