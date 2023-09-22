Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Position Increased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the period. Tetra Tech makes up approximately 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.88% of Tetra Tech worth $76,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 76.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 2.2 %

TTEK opened at $153.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.01 and a 200-day moving average of $152.89. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.86 and a fifty-two week high of $173.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 18.41%.

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.