Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,092,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,044 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies makes up 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $78,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 557,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,914,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 19.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,145,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Barclays raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

NYSE BWXT opened at $74.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $76.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average of $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $612.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

In other BWX Technologies news, Director Robert L. Nardelli acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $142,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,031.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Nardelli acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.23 per share, with a total value of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

