Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $80.29 Million Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 557,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Universal Display comprises 1.7% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Universal Display worth $80,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after buying an additional 117,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after acquiring an additional 241,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Universal Display by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,262,000 after purchasing an additional 59,886 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 1,715.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,103,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,256,000 after purchasing an additional 188,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,067.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,340.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,067.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OLED

Universal Display Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $158.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.19 and its 200-day moving average is $146.88. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $89.41 and a twelve month high of $166.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.