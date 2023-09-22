Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 11,058 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 337,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores makes up about 1.7% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $82,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2,318.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,796,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,538,000 after acquiring an additional 337,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.11.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $278.59 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.22 and a fifty-two week high of $284.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

