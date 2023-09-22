Lam Group Inc. Buys Shares of 10,650 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $38.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.72. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $40.87.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.