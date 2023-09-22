Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 20,007 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 731,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,007 shares during the quarter. Inter Parfums accounts for 2.0% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $98,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $970,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 370.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,795,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Inter Parfums Stock Performance
Shares of IPAR stock opened at $143.63 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.47 and a 12 month high of $161.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.25.
About Inter Parfums
Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.
