Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 20,007 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 731,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,007 shares during the quarter. Inter Parfums accounts for 2.0% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $98,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $970,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 370.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,795,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $143.63 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.47 and a 12 month high of $161.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $309.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IPAR

About Inter Parfums

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.