Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) is Copeland Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,529,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,702 shares during the period. Northern Oil and Gas accounts for 1.8% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 2.96% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $86,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 240.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 192,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares in the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% during the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,342 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 78.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,944,000 after acquiring an additional 318,942 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 43.1% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 661,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $56,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,418. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $56,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,418. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $878,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,923,580.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,543 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NOG opened at $38.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 55.68% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOG. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

