Lam Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Lam Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $401,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $49.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

