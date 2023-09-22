KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 16,048 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,048 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,935,294,000 after buying an additional 6,048,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 243.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,025,724,000 after buying an additional 57,689,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $889,831,000 after acquiring an additional 863,591 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,076 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $12.57. 16,575,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,575,410. The company has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.