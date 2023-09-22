iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.12. The company had a trading volume of 63,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,879. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.