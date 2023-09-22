KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,310 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,641,093,000 after buying an additional 819,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in General Motors by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,981,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,090,060,000 after purchasing an additional 383,957 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of General Motors by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after buying an additional 7,585,746 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 60.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in General Motors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $504,972,000 after acquiring an additional 921,435 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,506,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,055,610. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. General Motors’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

