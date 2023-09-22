KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,824 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. State Street Corp increased its position in First Horizon by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,368,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,357 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,321,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,076,000 after buying an additional 548,162 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,525,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,369,000 after buying an additional 1,179,154 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,132,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,972,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,114,000 after buying an additional 430,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FHN. TheStreet lowered shares of First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. SpectralCast reiterated a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of First Horizon stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 317,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,231,536. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

