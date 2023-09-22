KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,943 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CLF. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 1.9 %

CLF traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.27. 1,628,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,837,467. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

