Applied Capital LLC Acquires 1,539 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Applied Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 15.8% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,903,000 after buying an additional 107,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,680,000 after acquiring an additional 283,105 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $398.88. 792,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,045. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

