Applied Capital LLC Has $6.34 Million Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Applied Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Applied Capital LLC owned 0.27% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,352,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,289 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,892,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,670 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $24,614,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,165,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,461,000 after buying an additional 904,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth about $21,892,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DUHP traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $25.98. 37,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,593. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.77. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $27.35.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.