Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Applied Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $687,000.

Shares of DFUV stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,966. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $36.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

