Applied Capital LLC Increases Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Applied Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 405.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BATS:DIHP traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.41. The stock had a trading volume of 238,574 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.21.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.