8,321 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Acquired by Applied Capital LLC

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2023

Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJULFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Applied Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 187,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 118,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 433,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 68,846 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BATS:PJUL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.87. 67,340 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $954.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average is $33.01.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

