Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 40,126 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 40,126 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.4% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $869,868,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $14,880,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $31,446,116,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.35. 4,015,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,068,457. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.